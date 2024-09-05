Kim Leadbeater MP: Community spirit is so important

Daniel Shackleton, Chris Thompson and Josh Jones, with Andy's Man Club, at Todmorden Carnival, Centre Vale Park

​​As I sit writing this in a rainy Westminster it’s clear that summer is well and truly over. It is nine weeks since the General Election; a lot has happened and there is much to reflect on.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: The disgraceful riots that took place in August were shocking and heartbreaking. It is unforgiveable that anyone could exploit the grief of the families of the three little girls who were murdered in Southport with such despicable behaviour.

Thankfully, we did not see any such violence locally, but for the communities where incidents did take place it must have been deeply traumatising. As I said at the time, and as the Home Secretary said in Parliament this week: ‘Plenty of people across the country have strong views about crime, policing, immigration, asylum, the NHS and more. But they don’t pick up bricks and throw them at the police. They don’t loot shops or attack places of worship.’ She is absolutely right.

My thanks go out to the police for the work they do to keep us safe and to the many people who showed the very best of humanity by stepping up to clean up the mess left behind by the rioters. They are the best of us.

We have so many fantastic individuals and organisations across Spen Valley and I would like to celebrate what I have seen this summer: the many generous-hearted local people, businesses, charities, and initiatives who I am proud to represent. It is their hard work, dedication and kindness which is worth celebrating.

Like the guys at Andy’s Man Club, a suicide prevention charity, who provide invaluable support for men locally and across the whole country. The work they do at their clubs in Mirfield and Cleckheaton provides spaces for men to speak openly about their mental health.

Like English Fibres and Yarns, one of our local businesses in Cleckheaton I visited, which, after a fire at their Heckmondwike premises, has bounced back and recently secured a new contract with a major car manufacturer.

Like the chair-based “Movement and Games” group who meet at St John’s Church in Cleckheaton, which brings local people together to help with their physical and mental health. It was a pleasure to join them this summer.

And finally, the team of volunteers from Roberttown in Bloom, who make the village look flawless every year for the RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

There are countless others I could have mentioned; we’re so lucky to live in such a rich, warm part of the country with such a powerful sense of community and togetherness; I don’t think we should forget that easily.

Last week it was back to school, and back to Parliament for MPs, where the pace of this Labour government has intensified. The change the country voted for earlier this year is coming and we’re working hard every day to deliver it.

We’ve voted to bring our railways back into public ownership and make passengers, not profit, the priority. We’ve scrapped single-word Ofsted judgements to give parents a clearer picture of how schools are performing. And, the government has continued its mission to cut people’s energy bills by committing to more UK-based renewable energy projects.