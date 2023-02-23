Kim Leadbeater MP: Community facilities like Batley Baths need protecting
We have an abundance of skills and talent in Batley and Spen. To make the most of our potential we need a joined-up strategy for apprenticeships and lifelong learning. That was the focus of the Northern Skills Conference that I hosted in Heckmondwike with the inspirational Lord David Blunkett.
Kim Leadbeater MP writes: Local businesses, trade unions, schools, colleges, and universities all provided valuable ideas for how we can drive forward better education and skills policies to promote economic recovery, social cohesion, and greater equality across the country.
Keeping Batley Baths from closing permanently is something I care about deeply. I’ve backed the urgent plea from sports bodies and health organisations for the government to give the physical activity sector the support it needs. Ministers need to act to protect these facilities which are vital to the health of individuals and the community.
I am constantly amazed and full of admiration when people respond to great tragedy or adversity with such courage and determination. It was extraordinary to watch rescuers in Turkey and Syria still pulling survivors from the rubble when it seemed all hope of finding anybody alive had long passed. And people here in Batley and Spen have been incredibly generous with their donations of money, blankets and new clothes.
The anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine is a moment to reaffirm our unwavering support for President Zelensky and his people and to hope for an end to this brutal war as soon as possible with Putin defeated. And to thank all the families locally who opened their doors to those fleeing the hostilities.
Sometimes conflicts last not just years but decades, with a terrible toll on civilians on both sides. I recently visited Israel and Palestine where sadly the prospects for a lasting peace look as far away as ever. I saw at first-hand how families have to deal with the tragedy of a life lost to the ongoing violence.
I’m always keen to hear the views of young people locally about the kind of future they want for the country. My second Youth Forum on March 18 will be another opportunity for 16 to 25-year-olds to discuss important issues like mental health, housing, education, public transport, and equality. If you, or someone you know, would be interested please contact me on [email protected]