Kim Leadbeater MP: Cast a vote for the future you want

There’s nothing I enjoy more than going out and about across the area, meeting and listening to people of all ages and discussing the issues that concern them most.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: Very often it is things like getting to see a GP or dentist when waiting lists are so high, struggles with the cost or living or concerns over public transport, dangerous driving, crime and anti-social behaviour.

Quite rightly, people ask me what I can do to help as an MP. I don’t have a magic wand, but with my constituency team I have dealt with almost 20,000 cases in the past three years.

I know times are tough, but I’m an optimistic, positive person and I do believe that with hard work and by focusing on the issues that really matter, we can start to make things better both locally and nationally.

That’s the argument I will be making over the next few months as we head towards the general election. I came into politics to make a difference. It’s what drove me when I worked in education, ran my own business, and when I was running community projects through the Jo Cox Foundation. And it’s what drives me now.

I know many people don’t always follow politics that closely, and why should they? There are plenty of others things to worry about after all. But election time is your chance to make a difference and cast a vote for the future you want for yourself, your family and your community.

And at the general election you get a say in the future of the whole country. It will come down to a choice between more of the same from the Conservatives or a fresh start with Labour.

With so much at stake, I very much hope as many people as possible will take part and make their vote count. On May 2 only 35 per cent of people turned out to vote in the local elections. That means nearly two out of three people didn’t, for one reason or another.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t blame the electorate for that. It’s our job as politicians to show why voting matters and give people a reason to put their trust in us.

Let’s be honest, after the chaos and instability of the past few years, it’s hardly surprising that there’s a lot of cynicism about politics in general. We’ve seen so many broken promises that it’s all too easy to give up hope that things can change for the better. But they can.

I’ll be putting myself forward in the new Spen Valley constituency, which includes the towns of Heckmondwike, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield and the many smaller villages and communities that surround them. I’ll be setting out fully costed proposals for economic stability and growth, more police, shorter waiting lists, more teachers, cheaper green energy and much else besides.

I hope you’ll support Labour’s plans. The power is in your hands – so long as you’re registered to vote and choose to use it when the time comes.

It’s easy to check by going to the Kirklees Council website. And to make things even easier when the general election comes you can register for a postal vote.

Thanks for reading. As always I’m very interested to hear your views. You can contact me through my website: http://www.kim4spenvalley.com