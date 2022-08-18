Kim Leadbeater MP: Burden of high energy prices does not fall evenly across society

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: With household budgets so tight and anxiety around inflation and rising bills I know it’s not easy to relax, and not everybody can afford to go on holiday, but time to switch off and be with family and friends is really important – whether at home or away. For me, time to reflect is also vital and something which is not easy in this job.

I have thought a lot about my work as an MP so far and how I can continue to do my best for the people of Batley and Spen. Please do keep an eye on my website https://www.kim4batleyandspen.com/and social media channels for more information on my work and details of how you can sign up to my newsletter.

It’s the job of politicians to help people at times of real difficulty and there’s no doubt in my mind that the huge hike in energy prices is such a moment. So I’m really pleased that Keir Starmer has announced a big package of support that Labour would introduce if we were in government.

Household budgets are tight causing anxiety around inflation and rising bills. Photo: AdobeStock

By freezing gas and electricity bills it would save the average family around £1,000, and it would have the extra benefit of stopping higher fuel costs stoking inflation even more. Like all Labour’s policies under Keir and the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, it’s fully costed with much of it being funded from an extended windfall tax on the huge excess profits the energy companies have been making. The announcement has been very well received; I just hope the government is listening.

We face difficult times, but for me it’s essential that hard pressed families and the most vulnerable in society should not be expected to carry the burden. Fairness has to be at the heart of our politics and it’s just not fair for profits, shareholder dividends and directors’ bonuses to soar while ordinary people suffer.

Here in Batley and Spen, my team and I will continue to focus on the issues that have a real impact on the everyday lives of people. Sadly, we have seen more examples over the summer of dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour, including fire-lighting. This is not just irresponsible, it is incredibly dangerous.

Some individuals seem to think the better weather and having a bit of time off is an excuse to make the lives of others a misery. Quite apart from the risk to people’s lives, it puts extra pressure on the police, fire, ambulance and health services.

Responsibility lies squarely with those who commit these crimes, but I’ve called for a meeting with West Yorkshire Police, the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Council leaders to get an update on their response.

I’m very pleased to welcome a new recruit to my team this month. Tony Earnshaw’s name may be familiar to readers and other local media, but Tony has left local journalism to be my Constituency Support Manager, strengthening my local team even further.

I always try and stay positive, but we are living in troubled times, not just here at home but internationally. I was very distressed to see the brutal and cowardly attack on Sir Salman Rushdie in America and I sincerely hope he makes a swift recovery. The latest outbreak of violence in Gaza and Israel left dozens of people dead or injured. And the anniversary of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan was a sobering reminder that the suffering of the people there, and the appalling treatment of women and girls in particular, continues.

All of which tells me that the fight for freedom, respect and justice across the world never takes a holiday, but also that violence is never the answer as it is often those least able to defend themselves who suffer most.

However, there are also still so many positive things going on that often don’t make the headlines. And I still believe that if we all focus on the things we can do, however small, to improve things then we can all help make a difference.

