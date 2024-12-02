Kim Leadbeater MP: Assisted dying bill backed by MPs

On Friday my bill to give terminally ill people choice at the end of life was backed by MPs at Westminster. It will now be closely scrutinised by both Houses of Parliament before a final decision is taken next year.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: Many, many people have come up to me locally to thank me for taking up the issue, although of course others disagree for a range of reasons.

I have put a lot of time and energy into getting the bill right.

I met with many organisations and individuals to discuss how it would work and the essential safeguards required.

Most importantly, the personal, often very harrowing, stories I have heard from families and individuals will stay with me for the rest of my life.

I spoke with local people and campaigners about their thoughts on assisted dying at an event in Spen Valley. A retired GP from Mirfield, told me how in his experience even the very best palliative care didn’t work for everybody and he had seen too many prolonged and awful deaths.

It has been an honour to work on such an important and often emotive issue, and I’m pleased to see my bill has already sparked many important conversations both in Parliament and across the country about providing the very best possible choices to people at the end of their lives.

The bill has kept me very busy, but I have also enjoyed meeting with many local businesses, schools, voluntary organisations and groups to discuss their activities.

I met with Howarth’s in Cleckheaton to discuss the work they do through the Howarth Foundation, supporting homeless people. I held a roundtable with parents, teachers and Kirklees Council to talk about the crisis in Special Educational Needs and

Disabilities provision for young people. I hosted Nick Lowles from Hope Not Hate at Old Bank Working Men’s Club in Mirfield, to hear about his work tackling extremism and building strong communities.

I marked UK Parliament Week with students at Howard Park school, Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, and Mirfield Free Grammar to speak to them about democracy and the role of an MP.

I visited Birstall Art Group, to see the fantastic range of talent from local artists. I joined the brilliant volunteers from Mirfield in Bloom for a litter-pick, cleaning up our beautiful local area.

I met the owners of the fabulous new A2B Creations gift and home decor shop in Birstall. I joined residents at the Crafty Café at St Andrew’s Church in Oakenshaw. I spoke to children at Scout groups in Gomersal and Mirfield about my role as an MP and presented awards to volunteers and young people.

I can’t believe December is already upon us. I have had the pleasure of visiting many of the local Christmas Markets and winter events including the switch on of Christmas lights in Cleckheaton and Bespoke’s Christmas Fayre in Liversedge.

As we approach the busy festive season, I hope you can find some time to spend with you family and friends.

With very best wishes,

Kim