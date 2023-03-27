Kim Leadbeater MP: Amazon site was never right choice

The site of the proposed Amazon warehouse in Scholes

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: I spoke against the plans, and I’m very pleased that they were thrown out, which I believe was the right decision. I have opposed the scheme since before becoming MP for Batley and Spen. Whilst I understand that the site, off Whitehall Road, has been earmarked for development, I feel strongly that a fulfilment centre on such a vast scale was never the right choice.

The impact on local roads from HGV traffic, with an estimated 202,000 additional journeys annually, would have been intolerable. The damage done to the environment by emissions associated with the site would have been too much for anyone to bear.

I hope now that this is the end to it, that there is no appeal, and the matter is laid to rest.

I’m passionate about Batley and Spen, and proud of where I was born and bred. As chair of the Tidy Britain All-Party Parliamentary Group, I partnered with Keep Britain Tidy to launch the Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean in Heckmondwike.

Sixty schoolchildren, teachers, businesses, and volunteers took part in a mass litter pick, and, in just 90 minutes across four sites, collected 56 bulging bags of rubbish, plus half a bike and an iron.

The morning’s efforts show what a small army can do when working together for a common cause – but also how the scourge of litter affects our community.

Young people were also at the heart of my second Youth Forum, held in Heckmondwike, where they responded to my challenge “How would YOUth run the country?”

There was widespread agreement that the education system needs to better prepare people for adult life, with more focus on how to manage your finances, politics, and emotional well-being.

Other major issues identified included the state of the area’s roads, the bus and rail network, how to find a job, the impact of knife crime, local jobs and careers advice, and the cost of living crisis.

The fact that they were all so engaged with politics and how it affects them on a day-to-day basis gives me hope for the future.

International Women’s Day on March 8 was a really important celebration and an opportunity to reflect on how far women have come, but to also consider some of the issues we still face.

To mark the day I hosted events in Westminster and in my constituency, which covered a wide range of subjects including sport and physical activity, education, violence against women and girls, and domestic abuse.

Pavement parking continues to be a real problem across Batley and Spen, and especially in Batley town centre. It is dangerous, inconsiderate, and selfish.