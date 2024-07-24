Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and her sister, Kim Leadbeater, during his first Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

Kim, who was elected as MP for the new constituency of Spen Valley on July 4, praised the Prime Minister for “resetting the dial on politics as public service and as a force for good” before asking him to join her in “wishing the very best of luck to the cyclists who have set off from West Yorkshire this morning on the ninth Jo Cox Way bike ride, travelling 280 miles down the country to London celebrating all that we have in common”.

In reply, Keir Starmer said he wished them good luck and said it was a brilliant cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The whole house misses our dear friend Jo Cox and I know that she would have been incredibly proud to see this Government in place and she would have played a big part in it.”

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and her parents Jean and Gordon.

He welcomed Kim back to the Commons, saying: “I know that she will continue in Jo’s spirit with the same dedication and determination.”

The Prime Minister welcomed Jo and Kim’s parents, Gordon and Jean, who were watching from the gallery and later joined them on the House of Commons Terrace.

Kim’s mum Jean said, “Gordon and I felt incredibly privileged to have been present at the first PMQs of this new government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were very proud to hear such a lovely tribute to Jo, who we miss every day, but also to hear Kim speak so powerfully about the values we all share as a family.”