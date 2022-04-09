Jo Cox Foundation urges election candidates to share its Civility Pledge
The Jo Cox Foundation is urging candidates up for election on May 5 to publicly lead by example in rejecting abuse and by sharing its Civility Pledge on social media.
The Civility Pledge encourages candidates to set an appropriate tone when campaigning, lead by example to foster constructive democratic debate, and promote and defend the dignity of others, particularly their opponents.
Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: “We strongly believe robust debate and scrutiny are essential aspects of public life, but abuse and intimidation shouldn’t be.
“Jo was passionate about encouraging more women to be active in political life - women make up 51 per cent of the UK adult population but only 35 per cent of MPs.
“Yet evidence has shown that abuse at all levels disproportionately impacts women.
“In order to ensure our politics is truly representative, we need to stamp out abuse and champion civility instead.
“What this polling shows is that civil behaviour from politicians is important to voters too.
“Change must begin at the highest levels and we strongly urge all those up for election this May to set an example by pledging to uphold the dignity of all candidates.”