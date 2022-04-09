Jo Cox Foundation urges election candidates to share its Civility Pledge

The Civility Pledge encourages candidates to set an appropriate tone when campaigning, lead by example to foster constructive democratic debate, and promote and defend the dignity of others, particularly their opponents.

Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: “We strongly believe robust debate and scrutiny are essential aspects of public life, but abuse and intimidation shouldn’t be.

“Jo was passionate about encouraging more women to be active in political life - women make up 51 per cent of the UK adult population but only 35 per cent of MPs.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox

“Yet evidence has shown that abuse at all levels disproportionately impacts women.

“In order to ensure our politics is truly representative, we need to stamp out abuse and champion civility instead.

“What this polling shows is that civil behaviour from politicians is important to voters too.