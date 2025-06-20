‘It means so much to terminally ill people and their families’: Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill passes Parliament vote

MPs have voted in favour of Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater’s proposed bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

After hours of debate in Parliament today (Friday), MPs voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which was proposed by Ms Leadbeater last year.

It was passed by 314 votes to 291 - a majority of 23.

Ms Leadbeater said after today’s result:

“It is a huge sense of relief. This has been a long journey to get to this point. I thought we saw the best of parliament again today. I thought we had a very civilised, respectful debate but I am absolutely delighted that we have made this change.

“It means so much to terminally ill people and their families. It is the right thing to do.

“I remain very respectful of people who have different views on this subject but the law did need to change and I am extremely pleased that we have done that today.”

The bill will next be scrutinised in the House of Lords before it can become law.

