The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has pledged to stand up for unpaid carers in Parliament.

The MP attended a Carers Week event in Parliament on Wednesday, June 11 to meet with unpaid carers to hear about their experiences of caring and the inequalities they face, how carers can be better identified and recognised, and the support they urgently need.

The event was organised by Carers UK and supported by seven other Carers Week charities – Age UK, Carers Trust, Motor Neurone Disease Association, The ME Association, Oxfam GB, Rethink Mental Illness, and The Lewy Body Society.

Together, these organisations are calling on the government to commit to undertaking coordinated cross-government action in support of unpaid carers, leading to the delivery of a new National Carers Strategy.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Unpaid carers in Spen Valley provide a vital role in supporting family members and friends, often without enough support for themselves.

“The value that unpaid carers provide nationally amounts to a staggering £184 billion each year yet too many face inequalities because of their caring responsibilities.

“It is vital that we support these carers who give so much to support others.”

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring.