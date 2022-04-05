Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, centre, pictured with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and Heckmondwike councillors Steve Hall, Aafaq Butt and Viv Kendrick

In pictures: Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner visits Heckmondwike

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, visited Heckmondwike this afternoon (Tuesday) to meet local residents and discuss the party’s plans to tackle anti-social behaviour and breathe new life into the country’s high streets.

Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:00 pm

Ms Rayner heard from business leaders and community groups in Heckmondwike and then joined party workers on a campaign visit.

She was welcomed by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for children’s services who has represented Heckmondwike since 2010.

Coun Kendrick said: “I’m delighted that the West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, has pledged more officers on the beat, and I’m working with the Kirklees Labour councillors to improve facilities and make the area more welcoming to families and people looking to shop, work or relax in the centre of town."

Angela Rayner visiting Heckmondwike this afternoon

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, on a visit to Heckmondwike

Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, on a visit to Heckmondwike

