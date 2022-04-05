In pictures: Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner visits Heckmondwike

Ms Rayner heard from business leaders and community groups in Heckmondwike and then joined party workers on a campaign visit.

She was welcomed by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council 's cabinet member for children’s services who has represented Heckmondwike since 2010.

Coun Kendrick said: “I’m delighted that the West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, has pledged more officers on the beat, and I’m working with the Kirklees Labour councillors to improve facilities and make the area more welcoming to families and people looking to shop, work or relax in the centre of town."