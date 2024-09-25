Heated debate on Kirklees Council finances as £30m to be found for 2025/26 budget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fears of “financial mismanagement” and “managing decline” were shared by councillors at a meeting of Kirklees Council.

The concerns were raised as part of a debate following an update on the council’s budget strategy for 2025/26 and the years to follow from cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, Coun Graham Turner.

The council has forecast an £18m overspend in the current financial year, which it says can be reduced to £12.8m through the use of reserves and contingencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, challenges are expected to persist well beyond this, with the council needing to save millions of pounds to balance the books in 2025/26.

Huddersfield Town Hall

Among the largest pressures are the cost and demand experienced in the social care sector, shortfalls in income and the rising cost of temporary accommodation.

Councillor Turner told the meeting: “It’s hardly a surprise or a secret that we face a challenging situation in setting next year’s budget and further financial challenges over the coming years.

"I’ve always tried to be open and honest with residents about the challenges we face. This year’s medium-term financial strategy (MTFS) is no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sets out the scale of the challenges we face – we need to find around £30m in savings to balance our budget next year.

“The MTFS describes how we’re already driving those savings – freezing most of our recruitment, eliminating all sorts of spending, and making very difficult decisions about some services and capital investments. But we do need to do more."

He added: “All we want here in Kirklees is a fair share of the money available. We’re not greedy. It makes no sense for much wealthier parts of the country to be able to have a lower council tax than we do and still have a bigger budget and nowhere near the same levels of deprivation and rising demand we face here in Kirklees.”

Leader of the Green group, Coun Andrew Cooper, highlighted the multi-billion pound funding gap for public services as the “real issue” behind the council’s financial troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We are not safeguarding services. We’re managing decline because we have sports centres which we can’t open, we have town halls which are closed, we have care homes which have got dubious futures – that is not safeguarding services, that is managing decline.”

Councillor Yusra Hussain (Community Alliance, Batley West) said she was concerned about the Labour administration’s “financial mismanagement” and the ‘severe neglect’ of north Kirklees, with the closure of Batley Baths, Dewsbury Sports Centre and Customer Service Centre.

Councillor Darren O’Donovan (Labour, Dewsbury West) said: “It’s entirely inappropriate and misleading, given it has never happened before, to accuse any group running this council of misspending any money when clearly there’s no evidence of that – and it has to be put on record that there’s no evidence of that and it shouldn’t be suggested by any group.

“What you can see when you read the documents in front of you is that we’ve made huge increases in spending on adult social care, huge increases in spending in children’s services.

"You can’t have good Ofsted ratings in children’s care homes and in children’s services and adult social care without that investment that we’ve prioritised as a Labour group over the years.”