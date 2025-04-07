People in Dewsbury will get the chance to have their say on sport and physical activity in their community this summer.

People in Dewsbury will get the chance to have their say on sport and physical activity in their community this summer.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees Council has announced today (Monday, April 7) that they are seeking a partner to engage with local people to identify the kinds of activities and amenities that would improve health and wellbeing for residents in the town and surrounding areas.

The council wants to have a full picture of local need for physical activity as it plans services for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Sports Centre closed in 2023 with the centre shutting permanently in 2024 with the council pledging to look at future sports and fitness provision in Dewsbury.

The council now wants to engage with local people and groups over the coming months to get detailed views from residents about the ways they want to improve their health, wellbeing and connections with their community.

The results of the engagement, along with data on local health outcomes, will be used by the council to plan sports and health provision in the town for the future and make sure any new services can make the biggest impact on local people’s health.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “This summer, I’m encouraging people in Dewsbury to have their say on future sports and physical activity in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Physical activity makes such a big difference to people’s health and overall wellbeing. We want to make sure we have the right services in Dewsbury so that everyone can have access to the kind of amenities and services that will help them to be fitter and healthier.

“If we’re going to get services right, we need the best possible evidence about what local people want and need. We need to be able to identify gaps in provision and have an idea of the kind of sport and physical activities that are already available. This summer’s major engagement exercise will help us do exactly that.

“By the autumn, we aim to have a much more complete picture of sport and physical fitness provision in Dewsbury. Crucially, we will have first-hand experiences from residents who know best.

“This will give us the best possible platform to make decisions on how to increase provision and reduce health inequalities.”

As part of the consultation, which is expected to start in May, the council will talk to residents, councillors, community groups and healthcare partners online and face-to-face to identify gaps in provision and get a full picture of the needs of the community.