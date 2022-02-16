George Galloway announces Workers Party candidate in Batley East

George Galloway pictured after last year's Batley and Spen by-election

Aziz Daji will contest the Batley East seat at the local elections in May.

Mr Daji, who has been involved in community and social work over the last 30 years, joined the Workers Party team and helped to lead the campaign for Mr Galloway at last year's Batley and Spen by-election.

Mr Galloway said: “Aziz Daji was a key part of my community team that helped us secure 22 per cent and more than 8,000 votes in last year’s by-election.

"The people of Batley are crying out for change. The Labour Party has taken the vote of working people for granted for too long.

"This year, candidates from the Workers Party will offer an alternative.