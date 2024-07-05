General election results 2024: Election result for Spen Valley announced with Nigel Farage's Reform UK coming second
Labour have won the Spen Valley seat in the general election 2024.
Kim Leadbeater will be the area’s MP after winning 16,076 votes.
Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, came second with candidate Sarah Wood winning 9,888 votes.
Conservative Laura Evans won 9,859 votes.
The Green Party won 2,284 votes, Independent Javed Bashir won 1,526 votes and the Liberal Democrats won 1,425.
Voter turn out was 57 per cent.