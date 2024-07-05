General election 2024 results: Election result for Dewsbury and Batley as Independent candidate wins huge amount of votes
An independent candidate has been elected as Dewsbury and Batley’s new MP.
Iqbal Mohamed won 15,641 votes.
Second place went to Labour with candidate Heather Iqbal winning 8,707 votes.
Reform UK came third with 6,152 votes.
The Conservatives won 4,182 votes.
The Green Party won 2,048 votes, and Liberal Democrats won 1,340 votes.
Voter turn out was 53 per cent.