General Election 2024: Prime Minister announces the date when Dewsbury, Batley and Spen voters will go to the polls
In a press conference outside 10 Downing Street, Mr Sunak confirmed voters will head to the polls on July 4.
The sitting MP for Dewsbury is Conservative Mark Eastwood, and Labour’s Kim Leadbeater currently holds the Batley and Spen seat.
But the upcoming General Election will see changes in North Kirklees, with new constituencies being formed.
The Batley and Spen constituency will no longer exist.
Instead, a new Spen Valley seat will be formed, and Batley will be merged with neighbouring Dewsbury in a new Dewsbury and Batley constituency.
Ms Leadbeater said she was “deeply disappointed” by the decision to split up the constituency of Batley and Spen.
After much deliberation, she decided to put herself forward as the Labour candidate for the new Spen Valley seat.
She said: “I am Spen Valley born and bred and for me it has always been important to represent the place I am from and the people I live amongst and have done all my life.”
Meanwhile, Mr Eastwood will not be standing in Dewsbury at the General Election.
Instead, he will be the Conservative candidate for the new seat of Wakefield West and Deny Dale.
Explaining his decision last year, Mr Eastwood said: “Wakefield West and Denby Dale will take in the wards of Kirkburton and Denby Dale, and not only does it contain the largest number of people who voted for me in 2019, but it's also where several members of my family and many of my friends live, and is only a short distance away from my current home.”
