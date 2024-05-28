General Election 2024: Kim Leadbeater launches her campaign with a promise to 'give Spen Valley the change it needs'
Dozens of supporters from across the new constituency came together to hear her impassioned call to “give Spen Valley the change it needs”.
Ms Leadbeater has been the MP for Batley and Spen since winning a by-election in 2021.
Boundary changes mean she is now fighting the new Spen Valley seat at the General Election on July 4.
The new constituency includes Heckmondwike, Birstall, Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Liversedge, Gomersal, East Bierley and Scholes, as well as Mirfield and Kirkheaton.
She said: “We can win in Spen Valley but we will have to fight for every vote.”
She also explained her personal reasons for wanting to represent the area.
“I am proud to call Spen Valley my home,” she said.
“I was born here, I went to school in Heckmondwike and my first job was in Mirfield. I’ve never lived anywhere else.
“I'm proud of our community, but I know we need change.
“Why? Because people all across the Spen Valley tell me that after 14 years of the Conservatives, they feel worse off, they struggle to get an appointment to see a doctor or dentist, and they want to see more police on the streets.
“Nothing seems to be working like it should and only Labour has a plan to fix the mess the Tories are leaving behind.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a General Election during a speech outside Downing Street last week, meaning voters will go to the polls on July 4.
