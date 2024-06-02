General Election 2024: Heather Iqbal to contest new Dewsbury and Batley seat for Labour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heather Iqbal will contest the seat for the party when voters go to the polls on July 4.
She said: “It is truly an honour to be selected to stand for the Labour Party in Dewsbury and Batley.
“After years of decline under the Conservatives, the Labour Party are ready to govern and make real change to people’s lives in Dewsbury and Batley.”
A party spokesperson said Heather has a long history in the Labour movement and will be “a passionate advocate” for Dewsbury and Batley.
"This election is a chance to change our country, and Labour is the only party with a credible plan to deliver that change,” the spokesperson added.
The General Election will see changes in North Kirklees, with a new Spen Valley seat being formed as well as a new Dewsbury and Batley constituency.