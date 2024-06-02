General Election 2024: Heather Iqbal to contest new Dewsbury and Batley seat for Labour

By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Labour has announced its candidate for the new Dewsbury and Batley seat at the upcoming General Election.

Heather Iqbal will contest the seat for the party when voters go to the polls on July 4.

She said: “It is truly an honour to be selected to stand for the Labour Party in Dewsbury and Batley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After years of decline under the Conservatives, the Labour Party are ready to govern and make real change to people’s lives in Dewsbury and Batley.”

Voters will go to the polls on July 4Voters will go to the polls on July 4
Voters will go to the polls on July 4

A party spokesperson said Heather has a long history in the Labour movement and will be “a passionate advocate” for Dewsbury and Batley.

"This election is a chance to change our country, and Labour is the only party with a credible plan to deliver that change,” the spokesperson added.

The General Election will see changes in North Kirklees, with a new Spen Valley seat being formed as well as a new Dewsbury and Batley constituency.

Related topics:BatleyDewsburyLabour PartyNorth Kirklees