General election 2024: All the people you can vote for in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in the general election on July 4
On Thursday, July 4, residents across the borough will be heading to the polls to vote for their next local MP.
On the day of the vote, polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, with voters reminded to bring a valid form of ID.
Below is a full list of candidates, as they appear on the statement of persons nominated:
Dewsbury and Batley
Simon John Cope – Green Party
Heather Iqbal – Labour Party
Iqbal Hussain Mohamed – Independent
John Edward Rossington – Liberal Democrats
Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative
Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK
Spen Valley
Javed Bashir – Independent
Alison Brelsford – Liberal Democrats
Laura Evans – Conservative Party
Kim Leadbeater – Labour Party
Martin Price – Green Party
Sarah Wood – Reform UK