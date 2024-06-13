Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All of the candidates for the general election have now been announced for the Batley and Dewsbury and Spen Valley seats.

On Thursday, July 4, residents across the borough will be heading to the polls to vote for their next local MP.

On the day of the vote, polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, with voters reminded to bring a valid form of ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is a full list of candidates, as they appear on the statement of persons nominated:

Here is who you can vote for

Dewsbury and Batley

Simon John Cope – Green Party

Heather Iqbal – Labour Party

Iqbal Hussain Mohamed – Independent

John Edward Rossington – Liberal Democrats

Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative

Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK

Spen Valley

Javed Bashir – Independent

Alison Brelsford – Liberal Democrats

Laura Evans – Conservative Party

Kim Leadbeater – Labour Party

Martin Price – Green Party