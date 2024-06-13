General election 2024: All the people you can vote for in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in the general election on July 4

By Abigail Marlow
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All of the candidates for the general election have now been announced for the Batley and Dewsbury and Spen Valley seats.

On Thursday, July 4, residents across the borough will be heading to the polls to vote for their next local MP.

On the day of the vote, polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, with voters reminded to bring a valid form of ID.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Below is a full list of candidates, as they appear on the statement of persons nominated:

Here is who you can vote forHere is who you can vote for
Here is who you can vote for

Dewsbury and Batley

Simon John Cope – Green Party

Heather Iqbal – Labour Party

Iqbal Hussain Mohamed – Independent

John Edward Rossington – Liberal Democrats

Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative

Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK

Spen Valley

Javed Bashir – Independent

Alison Brelsford – Liberal Democrats

Laura Evans – Conservative Party

Kim Leadbeater – Labour Party

Martin Price – Green Party

Sarah Wood – Reform UK

Related topics:BatleyDewsburyGreen PartyLiberal Democrats