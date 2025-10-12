Future of Mirfield Town Council under review as consultation launches

The structure of Kirklees’ parish and town councils is under review – including Mirfield Town Council.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees has five parish and town councils: Denby Dale Parish Council, Holme Valley Parish Council, Kirkburton Parish Council, Meltham Town Council, and Mirfield Town Council.

Of these, four are divided into parish wards. It is considered good practice for local authorities to undertake a review of parish arrangements – a ‘Community Governance Review’ – every 10 to 15 years. Kirklees’ last review took place in 2008/9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Local Government Boundary Commission carried out a full electoral review in 2023, with final recommendations released in December 2024, it did not amend parish wards.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

However, the commission moved a small area from the Dewsbury South ward to Kirkburton ward and a small area from Ravensthorpe into the Mirfield ward.

A recent council report explains that due to this, these small areas will need to remain separate from the parish councils in Kirkburton and Mirfield until the matter can be formally resolved through the review.

As a result, Kirklees Council believes this to be an appropriate time to review arrangements for community governance within the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review will make recommendations which could include creating, abolishing, merging or altering parishes; the naming of parishes and the style of new parishes; the electoral arrangements for parishes including the ordinary year of election; the number of councillors to be elected to the council; and parish warding and grouping.

The first stage of public engagement runs from October 1 to December 12, and the council is inviting initial submissions from anyone with an interest in the area.

People are being asked to share their views on: whether current parish boundaries reflect their local community; suggestions for creating, merging or changing parishes; and ideas for improving local governance arrangements.

A summary of responses will be then published, and draft recommendations will be developed for further consultation in early 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final recommendations are due to be considered by the full council in September 2026, where a decision will be taken on the outcome of the review.

You can have your say at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/voting-and-elections/community-governance-review.aspx