The former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has backed Labour’s Kim Leadbeater who is standing in the new Spen Valley constituency at the general election.

Speaking at the Hay-on-Wye Literature Festival, Mrs May said Ms Leadbeater was one of “a number of good MPs across the board” who were candidates in the election on July 4.

She said she was impressed with the way she had conducted herself since being elected to parliament in 2021 and added that she was “an MP who genuinely gets this idea of service”.

Theresa May, was Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019 and is one of 77 Tory MPs who have so far announced they are standing down at the election.

Blue Plaque unveiled at the old Batley Variety Club, Batley. Kim Leadbeater pictured. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 16th May 2024

Ms Leadbeater stood successfully for what was then the Batley and Spen and seat after Tracy Brabin stepped down to become Mayor of West Yorkshire