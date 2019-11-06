Former Mayor of Kirklees Paul Kane dies

Paul Kane

The news comes just a day after Mr Kane resigned from his role as a councillor for Dewsbury East.

Coun Kane has been a member of the council for 25 years. His seat was set to be up for re-election in May.

Mr Kane, who was born in Dewsbury and represented Labour, was the Mayor of Kirklees in 2015/16.

Jacqui Gedman, Chief Executive of Kirklees Council, said: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kane.

“Coun Kane was born and raised in Dewsbury and was the member for Dewsbury East from 1995 and the Mayor of Kirklees between 2015 and 2016. In both capacities he was proud of the impact he had on local people.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”