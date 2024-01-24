Former Dewsbury councillor and Kirklees mayor quits Labour party over stance on Palestine
Mumtaz Hussain served as a Labour councillor for the Dewsbury West ward from 2006 to 2022 and was the longest-serving Mayor of Kirklees, having his term extended due to to Covid-19 pandemic.
His exit from the Labour Party comes just days after Dewsbury West councillor Ammar Anwar announced his resignation from the party.
Mr Hussain said: “I have been a member of the Labour Party for over 30 years, having served the council for 16 years and Mayor for two years. It has been a privilege to do so.
“Unfortunately, under the new regime of Keir Starmer, the party has lost its values.
"Me and my family have all made a collective decision to resign from the Labour Party due to their current policies on Palestine.
“I want to thank all my constituents and colleagues that have supported me throughout the years."