Former Dewsbury councillor and Kirklees mayor quits Labour party over stance on Palestine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mumtaz Hussain served as a Labour councillor for the Dewsbury West ward from 2006 to 2022 and was the longest-serving Mayor of Kirklees, having his term extended due to to Covid-19 pandemic.

His exit from the Labour Party comes just days after Dewsbury West councillor Ammar Anwar announced his resignation from the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hussain said: “I have been a member of the Labour Party for over 30 years, having served the council for 16 years and Mayor for two years. It has been a privilege to do so.

Former Dewsbury councillor Mumtaz Hussain has quit the Labour Party

“Unfortunately, under the new regime of Keir Starmer, the party has lost its values.

"Me and my family have all made a collective decision to resign from the Labour Party due to their current policies on Palestine.