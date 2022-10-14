Councillor Dave Green said areas like Wyke, Queensbury and Wibsey faced challenges as well as city and town centres.

He raised the issue at a meeting of Bradford Council’s Executive earlier this month – when members were due to approve the Bradford South Locality Plan.

The document sets out the issues facing the constituency, and what could be done over the next four years to deal with these issues.

The A641 Bradford Road/A58 junction at Wyke crossroads on the Calderdale/Bradford boundary .

Problems like anti-social behaviour, illegal quad bike use and pavement parking were all included in the document.

The plan had already been discussed by the Council’s Area Committee, but had to be approved by the decision making Executive.

It was the second locality plan to be discussed by the Executive – following the Keighley plan earlier this year.

Coun Green told members that the issues facing town and city high streets, such as empty shops and derelict buildings, were also felt in smaller areas.

High Street, Queensbury

Coun Green (Lab, Wibsey) said: “For Bradford South councillors the issues raised in this report will have no great surprises – anti-social behaviour, traffic, highways.

“Unlike Keighley, Bradford South does not have any single town or large district centre.

“We are an area of local village centres – many of which are struggling under the current economic situation.

“These areas still have a really strong identity Wyke, Wibsey or Tong.”

He pointed out that some of biggest employers in Bradford were found in Bradford South.

But they were mostly located in out-of-town areas like the Euroway Industrial Estate, meaning the nearby villages and suburbs did not always see the benefits of this employment.

He added: “I hope the regeneration department will work closely with us to support the small businesses that are vital to our village high streetsand needed to bring our village centres back to greater use.”

Executive member Sarah Ferriby, herself a Bradford South councillor representing Wyke, agreed with Coun Green.

She pointed out that opening of Low Moor train station, which has rail links to Leeds and London, had been a big boost for the area.

She said: “That has made a huge difference to local businesses.”

Referring to the newly opened Wyke Sports Village, she added: “That will bring in people from around the country.”

