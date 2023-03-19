News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Executive Director of Transport appointed to help deliver mass transit system to West Yorkshire

A new appointment has been made to the senior team at the West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to help boost public transport schemes in the region.

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read

Simon Warburton will join the authority as Executive Director of Transport in May, overseeing activity across three transport directorates.

Mr Warburton, who is the Director of Strategy at Transport for Greater Manchester, is expected to play a key role in the development and delivery of a mass transit system to West Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regional leaders are hoping work on a line from Leeds to Bradford could get underway within five years, followed by a second stage to include Kirklees.

Simon Warburton will join the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as the new Executive Director of Transport.
Simon Warburton will join the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as the new Executive Director of Transport.
Simon Warburton will join the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as the new Executive Director of Transport.
Most Popular

Modern trams could operate on some routes with a range of different technologies thought to be under consideration.

Passengers also may be able to catch buses using bus-only lanes on other routes within a new mass transit network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mayor of West Yorkshire and the county’s combined authority were awarded £200m by government in 2021 to begin work on making the transit system a reality.

Since the award, cash has been spent on planning, consulting with the public and designing potential routes which would also take in Wakefield and Calderdale.

An artists impression of light rail trams for a proposed West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.
An artists impression of light rail trams for a proposed West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.
An artists impression of light rail trams for a proposed West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.

West Yorkshire’s Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “I’m thrilled that Simon will be joining our senior team. His extensive experience and understanding of the opportunities and challenges we face will be invaluable as we strive to cement a stronger future for our region.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Executive of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Ben Still added: “Simon’s expertise will be invaluable in driving forward the ambitions we have for growth and prosperity across the region.”

“I’m delighted to welcome him to the team as we enter the next phase of our journey.”

Read More
Number of penalty fares issued by West Yorkshire train firm Northern is down 10%...
West YorkshireTracy BrabinPassengers