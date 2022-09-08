Energy crisis: Batley and Spen MP welcomes 'overdue' support on bills but asks ‘how can businesses budget effectively?’

Liz Truss launched the Energy Price Guarantee in the House of Commons today, meaning that a typical UK household will now pay no more than £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.

Businesses will see their energy costs capped at the same price per unit that households will pay, but this will only be in place for six months and reviewed after three months.

MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, reacted by saying: “People in Batley and Spen have been telling me for weeks how concerned they are about the impact of rising energy bills, so I welcome any help to keep prices in check.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen

“This package of support is long overdue but unfortunately we still don’t know the full details. I am particularly concerned about small businesses, schools, voluntary organisations and others.

“How can they budget effectively if the scheme guarantees to cap their bills only for the next six months?

“It is also clear that if the cost of this package is to be paid for through borrowing, all of us will end up footing the bill. It would be fairer to ask the energy producers to make a bigger contribution from the massive unexpected profits they are now making.