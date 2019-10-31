Election: The latest candidates for Kirklees area

The General Election secured by Prime Minister Boris Johnson will see party leaders travel the country in search of votes on December 12.

Being dubbed by many as the real battle, the North will be key to all major parties involved in the snap election, and could tilt the scales of what impact will be on the rest of the country.

Batley, Spenborough and Dewsbury voters will head to the polls on December 12

PM Johnson will look to increase his party's number, which currently do not have enough MPs to easily pass new laws.

As a result, the Tories have drawn up a list of 40 key seats they will target, mainly in the North and Midlands, which have large working class populations.

At this time, the Conservatives have not released any information on who will be standing for the prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Batley and Spenborough.

Batley and Spen Labour MP Tracy Brabin has confirmed she will be re-standing on December 12, who won a majority in the previous 2017 election - at 8,961.

There is no information who will be standing for the Liberal Democrats, while Jill Hughes will stand for Batley and Spen's PPC for the Brexit Party.

Confirmed candidates for Dewsbury is current Labour MP Paula Sherriff, who won a majority in the previous election - at 3,375.

Ms Sherriff's main rival will be Mark Eastwood, who will stand as Dewsbury PPC for the Conservatives.

For the Green Party, there is currently no information on who is standing for the areas Batley and Spen, or Dewsbury.

Currently, there is also no information who is standing as either the Lib Dem candidate, or Brexit Party candidate for Dewsbury.

Think tank Onward stated northern rugby-league towns would be key areas where the snap election battle is fought.