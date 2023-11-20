Ebrahim Dockrat: Suspended Batley councillor 'horrified' by antisemitic allegations
Councillor Ebrahim Dockrat, Kirklees Council ward member for Batley East, was suspended last week and is currently under investigation by the party.
A statement from a solicitor on behalf of Coun Dockrat says he has devoted his working life to fighting discrimination.
“For the record, Coun Dockrat is shocked and horrified at the suggestion that he posted anything on social media which could be construed or interpreted as antisemitic,” says the statement.
"He has devoted his working life to fighting discrimination in all its forms and to serving the local community.
"He has worked with the CPS regionally and nationally and was awarded an MBE for his work advising the hate crime scrutiny process.
"He also served as chair of the West Yorkshire Criminal Justice Board’s Diversity Panel.”
Councillor Dockrat has urged Labour to conclude its investigation promptly so he can get back to focusing on serving people in Batley East.