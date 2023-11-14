Ebrahim Dockrat: Batley Labour councillor suspended over antisemitic social media accusations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coun Ebrahim Dockrat is currently under investigation by the party.
He has also been criticised for liking a tweet by Jackie Walker, who was expelled from the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership over claims of antisemitism.
The Batley East councillor was elected in August’s by-election and took the seat of former councillor Fazila Loonat, who received a jail sentence for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to avoid a speeding penalty.
Upon his election, the councillor vowed a fresh start for his constituents.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the party has ripped out antisemitism at its roots.
"We will continue to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate speech every day of the week, it has no place in the Labour Party.”
Coun Dockrat declined to comment.