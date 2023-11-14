A Batley councillor has been suspended from the Labour Party after being accused of sharing antisemitic content on social media.

Coun Ebrahim Dockrat is currently under investigation by the party.

He has also been criticised for liking a tweet by Jackie Walker, who was expelled from the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership over claims of antisemitism.

The Batley East councillor was elected in August’s by-election and took the seat of former councillor Fazila Loonat, who received a jail sentence for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to avoid a speeding penalty.

Councillor Ebrahim Dockrat has been suspended by the Labour Party

Upon his election, the councillor vowed a fresh start for his constituents.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the party has ripped out antisemitism at its roots.

"We will continue to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate speech every day of the week, it has no place in the Labour Party.”