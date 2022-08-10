Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting of the decision-making Cabinet (Aug 9) Lib Dems and Greens sought assurances from Council Leader Shabir Pandor that he was personally lobbying the government – and that he would write to Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark to improve the prospects of people in the borough.

In response Coun Pandor (Lab, Batley West) said the council was “regularly” lobbying government on a range of issues including the looming energy crisis and that he had had a “direct conversation” with Mr Clark at a recent meeting of the Local Government Association.

He added: “At the moment we don’t have a functioning government. Obviously we have a new leader – a new Prime Minister – sometime in October but what we are doing is continuously making sure we are lobbying government regularly.”

The cost of living crisis is affecting many families across Kirklees.

He described the crisis as a “timebomb” and said the council was pressing for the renegotiation of fuel prices. He added: “It’s a broken record: we’re doing everything we can.”

Lib Dem group leader Coun John Lawson (Cleckheaton) said the lack of a functioning government should not stop the council from lobbying and petitioning Mr Clark “in the strongest possible terms”.

He said: “It is a ticking timebomb, and we are losing weeks. You are in a unique position representing nearly half a million people in Kirklees. Will you be writing to Mr Clark and asking him to petition to scrap the price energy increase this coming autumn?”

Coun Pandor said the council was pushing for the energy price hike to be renegotiated and would lobby via the LGA for “measures to be put in place”.

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor.

He added: “Come October when the weather gets colder, it’s not just going to have an impact on pensioners, it’s also going to have an impact on children and families. Already charities are stretched. You’re not just talking about food, it’s basic stuff to keep warm.