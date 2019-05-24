Dewsbury Tory candidate on May resignation: "It's time to get on with Brexit"

The Conservative candidate for Dewsbury has paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, issuing a rallying call to her successor to deliver Brexit.

Mark Eastwood, who was announced as the rival to Labour MP Paula Sherriff earlier this year, also said he is undecided on who he would like to replace her.

He said: "In respect of the leadership contest, I haven’t fully made up my mind on who I will be voting for, except to say, that ideally I would like our next leader to be somebody who believes in democracy and will deliver the result of the EU referendum.

"It was always going to be a tough job for Theresa May taking on the Brexit negotiations, particularly after the shock resignation of David Cameron on the day the referendum result was announced.

"Having met her on several occasions, I have always found her to be warm and sincere and she has shown a great deal of resilience and determination in trying to get her deal through without success. It is now time for someone else to take on the Brexit baton and deliver what 17.4m people voted for, with or without a deal."

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are among the front-runners to become the next Prime Minister. Mrs May will leave office no later than June 7.