Dewsbury MP takes frontbench role

Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton has accepted a new role as part of Labour’s frontbench team.

She joins as Labour's Shadow Social Care and Mental Health Minister and vowed to provide stern opposition to the government.

She said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be joining Labour’s Health & Social Care Team, working with Shadow Cabinet Minister Barbara Keeley MP to hold this chaotic Government to account over their failing policies on mental health and social care.

"Over the past seven years this Government have systematically eroded the benefits and services that people with mental health difficulties rely upon. They might talk of parity of esteem, but their record clearly shows that their rhetoric does not match the reality.

"I will do all I can both in Parliament and in my constituency to fight the cuts that are undermining our mental health services.”

Welcoming Paula to his team, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth MP said:

“I’m delighted Paula Sherriff is joining our Health & Social Care team. She’s a passionate campaigner for real parity of esteem for mental health provision. I know in Paula we have a shadow minister who’ll be determined & unrelenting in exposing the Tory record on mental health cuts.”