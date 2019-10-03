Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff receives four more death threats after Boris Johnson challenge over Jo Cox

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has received death threats since standing up the Boris Johnson over the language used in the House of Commons.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott revealed Ms Sherriff had been the victim of further abuse as she took on Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time today.

She said Tory MPs need to learn how to treat women "less cruelly" and accused the Government of "letting women down".

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington began by asking Dominic Raab, who was standing in for Boris Johnson, to apologise for remarks made by the PM last week after he said "humbug" in response to concerns raised by Labour's Ms Sherriff about threats received by MPs.

Ms Abbott said Ms Sherriff has received "four further death threats" since her exchange with the PM, noting some again quoted Mr Johnson's words.

Ms Sherriff criticised Mr Johnson last week for his repeated use of "Surrender Act" when describing legislation designed to prevent ministers forcing through a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

She warned against using such language and mentioned murdered MP Jo Cox before highlighting that many MPs are subject to death threats and abuse.

But Mr Johnson labelled her remarks "humbug", which prompted an angry response in the chamber - with shouts of "shame" emerging.

Labour's Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, who was elected to the seat after Ms Cox was killed by a man with far-right sympathies during the 2016 EU referendum campaign, also called for the PM to moderate his language.

Mr Raab did not apologise on behalf of the PM today but called for a "zero-tolerance" approach to any abuse or threats against MPs.

Ms Abbott also highlighted billboards put up in Walthamstow, east London, targeting Labour MP Stella Creasy for her support of decriminalising abortion in Northern Ireland.

Ms Abbott later said: "Whether it's women members in this House, women claiming benefits, women's reproductive rights in Northern Ireland, and the failure to support women workers at Thomas Cook, isn't this a Government letting women down?"

Mr Raab, in his reply, said: "On this side of the House we're proud to be on our second female prime minister."

Former PM Theresa May, sat on the third row of the Tory benches, appeared to give a wry smile when she was mentioned while Labour MPs heckled Mr Raab.

The Foreign Secretary went on to pay tribute to Mrs May for her work on dealing with human trafficking and violence against women.

A shout of "you stabbed her in the back" could be heard from one opposition MP.

In her concluding remarks, Ms Abbott said: "And I can just say gently to him that I was a member of this House when Tory MPs defenestrated the then female prime minister Mrs Thatcher, and I've been a member of this House when Tory MPs worked their will to the immediate female prime minister.

"It seems to me that Tory Members of Parliament may on occasion make women their leaders but they need to learn how to treat them less cruelly."

Ms Abbott’s appearance at the despatch box meant she became the first black person to lead their party at PMQs.