Foreign Secretary Ms Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak have made it to the final two of the Conservative leadership contest, following several rounds of voting by the party's MPs.

Now Conservative Party members will decide who they want to see given the keys to 10 Downing Street, with voting taking place over the summer.

The result of the contest is scheduled to be announced on September 5.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss speaking during the BBC1 Conservative leadership debate, Our Next Prime Minister, hosted by Sophie Raworth, at Victoria Hall, Hanley, Stoke on Trent, on Monday night. Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC

Speaking about the leadership contest, Mr Eastwood said: "I am backing Liz Truss and firmly believe she has the right credentials to become our next Prime Minister.

"As someone who has visited my constituency several times in her previous roles as Equalities Minister, Secretary of State for Department for International Trade and Foreign Secretary, she has seen first-hand the challenges facing the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield.

"She has the right plan for the economy to help ease the rising cost of living and she has the right plan to level up all communities within our constituency."