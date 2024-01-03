Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood quizzes Kirklees Council leader over closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood has demanded answers over unanswered questions surrounding the closure of the town’s leisure centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans were revealed to close Dewsbury Sports Centre permanently at Kirklees Council’s meeting on December 12, with Batley and Colne Valley’s facilities to remain open.

Mr Eastwood said: “I have been contacted by hundreds of constituents who have been raising some concerning points and very pertinent questions regarding this closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The details that the public have been given are extremely vague, and we have a right to know the full reasoning behind closure of such an important community asset.”

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood

Mr Eastwood has written an open letter to Kirklees Council’s leader, Coun Cathy Scott, with requests for full details of the council’s investigations into the issue of RAAC concrete, other alleged safety concerns and the financial viability of the facility if the structural issues were able to be resolved.

He has also called on Coun Scott to explore the possibility of using part of the £20million in Towns Fund cash to help secure the sports centre’s future.

He said: “We know that Kirklees Council are in dire financial straits, so it’s vital that every avenue that we have available is explored to provide the services for the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield that they expect and deserve.

Dewsbury Sports Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been part of securing millions of pounds of investment for Dewsbury – including for sport and leisure facilities – so I know that funding is out there.