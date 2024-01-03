Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood quizzes Kirklees Council leader over closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre
Plans were revealed to close Dewsbury Sports Centre permanently at Kirklees Council’s meeting on December 12, with Batley and Colne Valley’s facilities to remain open.
Mr Eastwood said: “I have been contacted by hundreds of constituents who have been raising some concerning points and very pertinent questions regarding this closure.
"The details that the public have been given are extremely vague, and we have a right to know the full reasoning behind closure of such an important community asset.”
Mr Eastwood has written an open letter to Kirklees Council’s leader, Coun Cathy Scott, with requests for full details of the council’s investigations into the issue of RAAC concrete, other alleged safety concerns and the financial viability of the facility if the structural issues were able to be resolved.
He has also called on Coun Scott to explore the possibility of using part of the £20million in Towns Fund cash to help secure the sports centre’s future.
He said: “We know that Kirklees Council are in dire financial straits, so it’s vital that every avenue that we have available is explored to provide the services for the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield that they expect and deserve.
"I’ve been part of securing millions of pounds of investment for Dewsbury – including for sport and leisure facilities – so I know that funding is out there.
"I’ve been raising my concerns about Kirklees Council in Parliament for some time, and as Dewsbury’s MP it’s my duty to ensure these questions are answered in full.”