Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood gets new role as trade envoy for Pakistan

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood

The appointment is one of ten announced by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to “boost British business”.

Mr Eastwood, who was elected in 2019, said he was “delighted” to be given the responsibility and that he was looking forward to helping to ensure “our vibrant commercial relationship continues to thrive and expand”.

The new envoys will use their skills, experience and market knowledge to help UK businesses find new export and investment opportunities and promote trade in their allocated market.

Trade envoys drawn from a cross-section of parties already work in more than 60 countries. They are tasked with building on the UK’s strong relations with key trading countries and work with the Department for International Trade’s global network to break down barriers to trade.

Responding to news of his appointment, Mr Eastwood said: “I am delighted the Prime Minister has appointed me his Trade Envoy to Pakistan, a country the UK has a strong current relationship with as well as close historical links, particularly in constituencies like here in Dewsbury.

“Pakistan is South Asia’s second-largest economy with growing consumer demand and an affinity for UK expertise, products and brands; there are good opportunities to increase bilateral trade.

“I look forward to being able to help ensure our vibrant commercial relationship continues to thrive and expand.”

There was support from the International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, who said trade envoys play a key role in delivering the UK’s “ambitious global trade agenda”.

She said Mr Eastwood and his fellows would “boost opportunities for British businesses in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets”.