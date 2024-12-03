Kirklees Council has confirmed that Dewsbury Library will be moving to “a new and modern home”.

It is planned for the service to move from its existing premises on Railway Street to the Walsh Building next to Dewsbury Town Hall, with refurbishment work on the library’s new home starting next Spring.

A statement on the council’s Kirklees Together website said:

“We’re pleased to announce that after a period of public consultation, a decision has been made to move the library service in Dewsbury to a new and modern home.

“A review of council assets last year identified an opportunity to refurb and enhance the use of the Walsh Building turning it into a modern hub for services that could include the library.

“A consultation was held to gather feedback on the proposals from library users, community groups, staff, councillors and the public and a decision was subsequently made to move premises.

“The rationale to relocate the library service also ties in with wider town regeneration plans – the Dewsbury Blueprint. Several projects are already on the ground or completed including the start of improvements to the area outside the Walsh Building and town hall that will make our civic buildings more inviting and nicer places to be.

“By bringing the library closer to the centre of Dewsbury it is hoped it will contribute to an increased footfall in the town.”

Once the library service has moved into the Walsh Building it will be known as the Dewsbury Library Hub, with a range of events and activities continuing to be available such as story times, rhyme times and Knit and Natter groups.

