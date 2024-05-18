Dewsbury councillor replaced as Kirklees Council Labour leader after decision made at meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirklees Council’s Labour group has elected a new leader, replacing a Dewsbury councillor in the post.

Councillor Carole Pattison is now the leader of the group, taking over Coun Cathy Scott – a Dewsbry East ward member who had previously expressed her hope to continue as group leader.

It is understood that Coun Graham Turner was also a contender for the role.

The decision was made at Labour’s annual meeting that was held last night (May 13).

Councillor Cathy Scott

The position of deputy leader was also up for grabs as Coun Paul Davies stepped down last night so he can place more focus on his bid to become MP for the Colne Valley.

Taking his place is Coun Moses Crook, who represents the Holme Valley South ward.

While Coun Pattison may have been elected to lead the Labour group, it is understoof that this does not mean that she is automatically the leader of Kirklees Council. A vote will need to be taken at next week’s annual council meeting.

The new leader is coming into post after a tumultuous time for the group, being nine seats down from this time last year.

Labour lost four seats in the recent local elections, with a further five councillors having resigned since January due to the party’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

However, the group is still the largest on the council – holding 30 of all 69 seats.