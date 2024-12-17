A councillor for Birstall and Birkenshaw has hand-delivered an open letter to Downing Street calling for government intervention to “unjust” cuts in North Kirklees.

Councillor Josh Sheard (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) wrote the letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer which was backed by the signatures of just under 1,300 residents.

The letter comes after a series of cuts to services in the north of the borough under Kirklees Council’s Labour administration, from the permanent closures of the Nab Lane tip and Dewsbury Sports Centre to the sale of Red House Museum in Gomersal.

It requests that the government take action to prevent further cuts including blocking more closures of essential public services; intervening in the management of council finances and providing additional funding to ensure essential services remain open.

Coun Josh Sheard took the open letter to Downing Street at the weekend

It claims Huddersfield is being prioritised over North Kirklees.

“While the cabinet seeks to make cuts and closures in our communities, it is simultaneously pursuing significant financial investment in areas of the district with larger populations and more economic resources,” it claims.

"This is nothing short of a ‘North-South divide’ within Kirklees, and it is the residents of North Kirklees who are suffering the consequences and have been for many years.

“We believe that the actions of the Kirklees Cabinet represent a fundamental failure to protect the interests of all residents and to ensure that public services are delivered equitably across the district.

“These cuts do not reflect the needs of the community or the values of fairness and equity that the people of Kirklees expect from their local government.”