Work starts on 12-week refurbishment project at Dewsbury Library’s new location

Plans to relocate Dewsbury Library Hub to a new home in the town centre have taken a step forward.

Kirklees Council has announced that refurbishment work has now started at the library’s new location, with contractors Walter West Limited appointed to carry out the renovation, which is set to take 12 weeks to complete.

The development follows a period of public consultation and forms part of a wider vision to relocate the library service from its current premises on Railway Street to the Walsh Building, next to Dewsbury Town Hall.

The work to refurbish the Walsh Building will see the building fitted with improved toilets, new flooring and décor, as well as rewiring, roof repairs and the creation of a modern library setting for visitors.

Dewsbury Library is set to move into the Walsh building in the town centre

A council spokesperson said the current library hub “will continue to offer integrated library and customer support with access to council services, digital and IT support, free Wi-Fi and events and activities including story times, rhyme times and Knit and Natter groups”.

The same offer will be available at the Walsh Building once open.

Coun Amanda Pinnock, cabinet member for communities and environment, said: “This project is about much more than relocating a library, it’s about creating a welcoming, accessible space at the heart of Dewsbury that supports our wider regeneration ambitions for the town.

“The new library hub will be a vibrant community resource that’s fit for the future. It integrates library and customer support so that residents can access many services all in one place.”

A council-wide review of assets in 2023 identified the opportunity to refurbish and modernise the Walsh Building, creating a multi-use civic hub.

Feedback from library users, community groups, staff and local councillors played a key role in developing the proposals.

The relocation also aligns with the Dewsbury Blueprint, a long-term regeneration plan for the town.

A council spokesperson said relocating the library aims “to increase town centre footfall and enhance the use of civic spaces, supporting a vibrant mix of public services and events”.

The spokesperson added: “Improvements currently being undertaken around the Walsh Building and Dewsbury Town Hall will make both the area and its public buildings much more accessible and welcoming to visitors.”