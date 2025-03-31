Work set to begin on second phase of project to create new public square near Dewsbury Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirklees Council is starting work on the second phase of improvements to the area around Dewsbury Town Hall to create a new and accessible public space.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction team will carry out resurfacing work to the Town Hall Apron in early April. During this stage, much of the paving will be replaced with stone and granite paving and more trees will be planted to make the space greener.

The southern part of Town Hall Way will become pedestrianised, making this part of the town centre safer and more accessible for people on foot. To facilitate this work, the town hall will be closed on April 4 and 5, when there will be no access for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase of the project is focused on the roads and pathways around the town hall. Once all of this work is completed, the way traffic flows around the town hall will be changed, with through access no longer possible on Town Hall Way (behind the town hall).

An artist's impression of the new amphitheatre

This follows the creation of 19 new pay and display parking spaces and new accessible and loading bay parking at the building’s northern entrance.

The car park at Wakefield Old Road will remain open as usual throughout the work and upon completion.

The final phase is due to begin in the summer. This will include improvements to the steps up to Memorial Square and revamping the area around the memorial, including more trees and greenery being planted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A curved seating space will be created just outside the Walsh Building, offering a place for passers-by to sit and relax.

An artist's impression of the central steps

Artistic paving will be installed on the site incorporating old railway tracks, reflecting that this was the original site of Dewsbury Railway Station.

Finally, the taxi rank on Longcauseway will be relocated to the eastern side, just in front of the bus stops.

The project is due for completion in winter 2025.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “This next phase of investment in Dewsbury is yet another example of ours and our partners' commitment to creating a revitalised Dewsbury town centre that is safe and an attractive place to both shop and spend time in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Introducing more greenery with different projects across Dewsbury town centre including the memorial gardens and new town park will not only bring environmental and health benefits but also encourage more people to spend quality time in the town centre, benefitting the businesses.

“Creating more accessible parking close to key buildings and businesses will also make the town centre work better for everyone.

“With much more investment planned over the next few years, I believe that Dewsbury will become an example of how investment in regeneration can create something special for our residents.”

This project is being delivered as part of the Dewsbury Town Deal Programme and is being part-funded by the UK Government’s Town Fund and capital funding from Kirklees Council.

The Town Deal programme aims to regenerate towns and deliver long-term economic and productivity growth.