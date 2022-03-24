Work on the Dewsbury Riverside development set to begin next month

An artist's impression of the Dewsbury Riverside development

The site was marked for development as part of the Kirklees Local Plan in 2019 and will deliver up to 4,000 new homes over the next decade.

As the aim is to create not just new homes but new communities, the project will also deliver infrastructure including schools, open spaces and local facilities.

The Dewsbury Riverside site is currently home to 25 allotments which are in use by the public. This first stage of work will focus on replacing these plots and adding more, resulting in a total of 43 plots in a new location.

This part of the project received planning permission in June 2021, and Kirklees Council has contracted local construction firm Casey Ltd to complete the bulk of work during this stage.

A new vehicle entrance will be created on Ravensthorpe Road, along with a new car park and drainage improvements.

Perimeter fencing and gates will be installed, as well as kerbs and edging. A site-wide water supply will also be installed, which will service the newly placed allotments.

The council will also be helping existing allotment holders move to the new site.

Throughout this work, there will be management of dirt and dust around the site and adjacent roads, to minimise any negative impact on local communities.

Once started, these initial works should take around 20 weeks to complete.

The full Dewsbury Riverside project will take shape alongside the Dewsbury Blueprint over the next ten years.

David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration, said: “This work marks the start of yet another great project set to regenerate Dewsbury and its surrounding areas.

"Ambitious schemes like this are all about realising Dewsbury’s potential and are part of our commitment to making the area a great place to live, work and visit.

“Once completed, this project will have delivered thousands of new homes in an area with great transport links, at the heart of our North Kirklees Growth Zone – a long-term regeneration programme that will build on these links and develop Dewsbury as a strategic employment location within the Leeds City Region.