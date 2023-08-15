The work is part of the Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme, supported by the Dewsbury Town Fund, which launched in 2020.

Kirklees Council plans to create a new neighbourhood around Daisy Hill, comprising homes which are both high quality and affordable to rent or buy.

The aim is to address the great need for affordable housing, both in Kirklees and nationally, while also setting a new standard for residential developments in Dewsbury.

Fieldhouse will be transformed to provide 23 apartments and a large amount of commercial space

Alongside the new residences there will also be a large amount of retail and commercial space, complementing the retail offering the council is working to develop in other areas of the town centre.

The work is a key part of the Dewsbury Blueprint, Kirklees Council’s plan for improvements in the town centre over the next 15 years.

Once completed, the neighbourhood will feature both new buildings and converted structures.

The council is in the process of improving and repurposing a variety of existing properties, and this work will be followed by brand new developments to complete the new offering.

The work on 6-10 Westgate will bring the buildings back into use. Photo: Google

6-10 Westgate, a prominent space on Dewsbury’s main traffic thoroughfare at the base of Daisy Hill, is being redeveloped to house three new apartments, two new office units and two retail spaces.

The work on the building includes refurbishing structural work, a new roof and windows, reinstalling historic stonework and installing new shopfronts which are in keeping with the traditional aesthetic on the street.

On Daisy Hill itself, work is being done to convert a former commercial building into housing.

The current work on 63 Daisy Hill is structural, and a new frontage is being created to make the building suitable for residential development. The windows and stonework on this frontage will be created using traditional materials and design, to maintain the historic look and feel of the area.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury East councillor, Eric Firth

Plans for the flagship building on Daisy Hill, currently known as Fieldhouse, were approved late last year.

Fieldhouse is a four-storey building standing opposite Dewsbury Railway Station, and once transformed it will create 23 spacious residences which will be known as "Station Apartments”.

Smaller-scale work is also being done – or has already been completed – on a number of other properties, including several familiar retail establishments around the town centre.

Greenwoods on Church Street, Kashmir Travel on Foundry Street and the Cocoa Lounge and Homeworld on Northgate have all benefitted from improvements to boost the look and feel of the area.

Alongside this work, the council is in the process of procuring various structures in and around the Daisy Hill area for future development, as part of the long-running project which aims to completely transform the whole area.

The overarching scheme of work is being administered by the council, with support from the Dewsbury Town Deal Board.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and a Dewsbury ward councillor, said: “The scale of development we’re facing in Dewsbury is absolutely colossal, and Daisy Hill is possibly the area with the most moving parts.

"There are so many different structures, different buildings with different issues needing different work. All the while we’re looking at where to build on existing structures, and where to invest in creating brand new ones.

"In the current economic climate, a big part of that is knowing where to spend money wisely, and what will bring the best long-term value for those who live and work in Dewsbury.

“We know Daisy Hill has some challenges, which our regeneration programme faces head-on.

"As well as addressing the housing shortage and adding more commercial spaces in the town centre, what we’re doing here in the long run is also actually designing out crime.

"What we’re shooting for at the end of all this work is one big, cohesive development, a beautiful area with lots of footfall – somewhere people can feel proud to call home.”

Much of the funding for the work on Daisy Hill has come from the Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme. The scheme focuses on improving the appearance and usability of heritage buildings in the town centre.

The funding includes £1.25million of funding from Kirklees Council and £3.15million from the Dewsbury Town Investment Plan.

The Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme is a six-year programme of funding which will finish in 2026.

The work on Dewsbury’s Heritage Action Zone has also contributed to work already undertaken on Daisy Hill.

Kirklees Council and Historic England have been working in partnership to deliver the Heritage Action Zone in Dewsbury town centre, which is using the town’s history as a catalyst to boost economic growth. This scheme of funding came to an end in March.

The council is partnering with many contractors and developers on different aspects of the scheme, including Mood Developments, Code Building Solutions, Britt Harwood, Martin Walsh Architectural, Jupiter Construction, Rhodes Joinery and Building Services, and Roebuck and Holmes.

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, said: “This work on Daisy Hill is an opportunity to bring the area’s array of living accommodation back into use, and it’s a huge part of our regeneration of the town centre.