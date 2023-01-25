West Yorkshire businesses fresh warning on cost of living crisis after missing out on crucial support

West Yorkshire’s business committee chair, Coun Shabir Pandor, who is the leader of Kirklees District Council, has called on the government to provide further support to prevent a jobs crisis in the region.

Thousands of businesses across the region are set to be affected by high energy bills as the government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme comes to an end in April 2023.

At a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Business, Economic and Innovation Committee on Tuesday (January 24), members expressed concern as it was estimated that 5,000 businesses in key sectors would miss out on support.

Business leaders also stated that pressure on household budgets would lead to further strain on businesses – with people spending less on our high streets and in hospitality such as restaurants and bars.

Measures were put in place by Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, in December, to support struggling businesses across the region.

This includes a £1 million Energy Price Emergency Grants scheme to provide businesses with practical support and a £3 million cost of living emergency fund, which is already helping the most vulnerable by addressing issues like food insecurity and fuel poverty.

The committee discussed a new package of support for businesses which would launch in April and focus on helping organisations become more energy efficient and sustainable. Business leaders hailed the scheme, which is funded by the Mayor, as a win. Not only will the package reduce bills, but it will also help deliver the Combined Authority’s ambitions of tackling the climate emergency.

Chair of the Business, Economy and Innovation Committee Coun Pandor said: “We know that businesses up and down the region are struggling and the government must recognise the real pressures facing ordinary people in places like West Yorkshire.

“We’re doing what we can, with the Mayor’s emergency cost of living fund, but there’s no denying that there will be many challenges for businesses and households in the coming months.

