Weekly list of planning applications: Shipping container for cafe in Batley, plus new community hub in Dewsbury
Mr Ts: Siting of a shipping container for (A3) cafe use (within a Conservation Area). Mr Ts, 400 Bradford Road, Batley.
A Barrett: Erection of one detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 479 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.
P Brook: Erection of attached dwelling. Land adjacent to 2 Kenmore View, Cleckheaton.
P Akhter: Erection of front and rear dormer extensions. 7 Field Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
N Hussain: Erection of front dormer extension. 9 Field Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs M Hepworth: Erection of garage. 173 Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.
S Shaw: Erection of single storey rear extension, alterations to roof and erection of front and rear dormers and erection of extension to detached garage. 12 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.
Y Mitchell: Erection of single storey side extension and associated alterations. 14 Swallow Hill, Batley.
S Clayton: Erection of single storey rear extension and associated alterations. 1014 Bradford Road, East Bierley.
J Cavill: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 17 Cuniver Court, Hightown, Liversedge.
Kirklees Council, Growth and Regeneration: Use of land and caravan for community hub. Land between 139-141 Smithy Parade, Dewsbury.
C Money: Erection of outbuilding/car port. 18 Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield.
Mr and Mrs R Stewart: Erection of two storey rear extension. 73 Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.
N Majeed: Erection of single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers with gable end extension and external alterations. 62 North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
M Zafoor: Discharge conditions 3 (NIA), 4 (sound insulation), 10 (drainage), 12 (bat box) on previous permission 2023/90372 for change of use from public house with residential accommodation above to ground floor cafe and first floor hostel with internal and external alterations. Legends, Bradford Road, Batley.
R Sutcliffe: Erection of two semi-detached dwellings. Land adjacent to 21 Westcliffe Rise, Cleckheaton.
R Burns: Erection of detached garden room, veranda and shed. 15 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.
Northern Powergrid (North East) Plc: Overhead lines. Land off Lydgate Road, Soothill, Batley.