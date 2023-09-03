Weekly list of planning applications: Shipping container for cafe in Batley, plus new community hub in Dewsbury

Mr Ts: Siting of a shipping container for (A3) cafe use (within a Conservation Area). Mr Ts, 400 Bradford Road, Batley.

A Barrett: Erection of one detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 479 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

P Brook: Erection of attached dwelling. Land adjacent to 2 Kenmore View, Cleckheaton.

Mr T's in Batley has applied for planning permission to site a shipping container for cafe use. Photo: Google

P Akhter: Erection of front and rear dormer extensions. 7 Field Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

N Hussain: Erection of front dormer extension. 9 Field Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs M Hepworth: Erection of garage. 173 Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

S Shaw: Erection of single storey rear extension, alterations to roof and erection of front and rear dormers and erection of extension to detached garage. 12 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.

Y Mitchell: Erection of single storey side extension and associated alterations. 14 Swallow Hill, Batley.

S Clayton: Erection of single storey rear extension and associated alterations. 1014 Bradford Road, East Bierley.

J Cavill: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 17 Cuniver Court, Hightown, Liversedge.

Kirklees Council, Growth and Regeneration: Use of land and caravan for community hub. Land between 139-141 Smithy Parade, Dewsbury.

C Money: Erection of outbuilding/car port. 18 Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs R Stewart: Erection of two storey rear extension. 73 Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

N Majeed: Erection of single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers with gable end extension and external alterations. 62 North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Zafoor: Discharge conditions 3 (NIA), 4 (sound insulation), 10 (drainage), 12 (bat box) on previous permission 2023/90372 for change of use from public house with residential accommodation above to ground floor cafe and first floor hostel with internal and external alterations. Legends, Bradford Road, Batley.

R Sutcliffe: Erection of two semi-detached dwellings. Land adjacent to 21 Westcliffe Rise, Cleckheaton.

R Burns: Erection of detached garden room, veranda and shed. 15 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.