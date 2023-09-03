News you can trust since 1858
Weekly list of planning applications: Shipping container for cafe in Batley, plus new community hub in Dewsbury

The following planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending Sunday, August 27.
By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Mr Ts: Siting of a shipping container for (A3) cafe use (within a Conservation Area). Mr Ts, 400 Bradford Road, Batley.

A Barrett: Erection of one detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 479 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

P Brook: Erection of attached dwelling. Land adjacent to 2 Kenmore View, Cleckheaton.

Mr T's in Batley has applied for planning permission to site a shipping container for cafe use. Photo: GoogleMr T's in Batley has applied for planning permission to site a shipping container for cafe use. Photo: Google
P Akhter: Erection of front and rear dormer extensions. 7 Field Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

N Hussain: Erection of front dormer extension. 9 Field Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs M Hepworth: Erection of garage. 173 Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

S Shaw: Erection of single storey rear extension, alterations to roof and erection of front and rear dormers and erection of extension to detached garage. 12 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.

Y Mitchell: Erection of single storey side extension and associated alterations. 14 Swallow Hill, Batley.

S Clayton: Erection of single storey rear extension and associated alterations. 1014 Bradford Road, East Bierley.

J Cavill: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 17 Cuniver Court, Hightown, Liversedge.

Kirklees Council, Growth and Regeneration: Use of land and caravan for community hub. Land between 139-141 Smithy Parade, Dewsbury.

C Money: Erection of outbuilding/car port. 18 Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs R Stewart: Erection of two storey rear extension. 73 Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

N Majeed: Erection of single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers with gable end extension and external alterations. 62 North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Zafoor: Discharge conditions 3 (NIA), 4 (sound insulation), 10 (drainage), 12 (bat box) on previous permission 2023/90372 for change of use from public house with residential accommodation above to ground floor cafe and first floor hostel with internal and external alterations. Legends, Bradford Road, Batley.

R Sutcliffe: Erection of two semi-detached dwellings. Land adjacent to 21 Westcliffe Rise, Cleckheaton.

R Burns: Erection of detached garden room, veranda and shed. 15 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

Northern Powergrid (North East) Plc: Overhead lines. Land off Lydgate Road, Soothill, Batley.

