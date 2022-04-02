Weekly list of planning applications: Restaurant plan at hardware shop
The following applications were received by Kirklees Council’s planning department, week ending March 27.
A Saleem: Erection of single storey extension with integral garage and raise roof heights. 1 Brunswick Drive, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4NG.
S Derry: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 81 Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7NB.
C Rouse: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension. 98 Hightown Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8BZ.
Rumi’s Tawa & Grill: Change of use from hardware/retail store to restaurant/take-away. 237B Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6JQ.
R Jennings: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable roof enlargement. 1 Horton Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0LL.
R Rehman: Erection of single storey rear extension. 30 Lincoln Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LE.
Mr Ahmed: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension. 153 Healds Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HT.
Mr Ahmed: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/92995 for erection of two storey side and rear extensions including raising roof height, and addition of porch and bay window to front. 153 Healds Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HT.
R Duffy: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension. 62 Knowl Road, Mirfield, WF14 8DL.
A Oxley: Erection of single and two storey extensions, conversion of existing garage into living space with balcony over. 326 Crossley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0NU.
L Hughes: Erection of two storey side extension. 15 Haworth Close, Mirfield, WF14 9DW.
J Badat: Erection of two storey extension to side and associated works. 16 James Street, Batley, WF17 7PS.
McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd: Discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2020/90450 (APP/Z4718/W/21/3285518) for erection of restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping, play frame, customer order displays and associated works. Land at Owl Lane/John Ormsby VC Way, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RQ.