Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council

M Siddique: Alterations and extension to roof and erection of front and rear dormers. 4 South View Terrace, Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DW.

A H Sidat: Demolition of existing garage and erection of new outbuilding/garage, and formation of new site entrances, dropped kerbs and driveways. 43 Ullswater Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7PP.

Mr K Habib: Erection of first floor side extension over existing kitchen. 40 Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4EA.

These applications were received by Kirklees Council's planning department, week ending April 24

Mr Elliott: Erection of double sectional concrete garage. 2 Thorn Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0EE.

Mr D Thackray: Erection of single storey rear extension. 7 Ellison Grove, Birkenshaw, BD11 2DL.

Ms Debbie Ribka: Erection of single storey rear extension and exterior alterations. 25 Pennine Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7AP.

Mrs Salem Patel: Erection of single storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area). 8 Bullfields Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JH.

Mrs Fatima Mota: Non material amendment to previous permission no. 2020/93487 for erection of side and rear extensions and front porch. 71 Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JW.

Kirklees Forestry: Dead or dangerous tree(s) to TPO 14/88. Land at Millwater Woodland, off Millwater Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9QN.

R Rehman: Erection of single and two storey rear extension. 6 Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU.

Mr Asrar: Erection of front porch and raising of roof height to create first floor with two storey side extension and external alterations. 2 Wayne Close, Batley, WF17 0EU.