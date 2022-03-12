Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council

The applications were received week ending March 6

M Khan: Erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. 48 Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DX.

O Addison: Change of use and extension to shed to form a cattery. 195 Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BZ.

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd: Variation condition 9 (opening hours) on previous permission 2008/92168 for variation condition one (limited period of use) for use as a waste transfer station on previous permission 2006/90580 for renewal of temporary permission for conditional use of householder waste facility. Nab Lane HWRC, Nab Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9NG.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cornerstone: Upgrade to existing telecommunications installation; 20m high Hutchinson Engineering Orion SW pole on new D9 root foundation; two 300 diameter dishes; GPS module mounted to top of pole; three antennae mounted to upper spine of SW pole; three antennae mounted lower spine of SW pole; three RRUs mounted to SW pole spine; Yorkshire equipment cabinet on a new root foundation; existing Ericsson RBS 6102 Ericsson RBS 6102 cabinet (two) to be removed; existing two metre pillar to be removed and associated ancillary works. Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3LT.

A Rahim: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. 36 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.

J Rourke: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey rear extension. 50 Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7NG.

M Ajaib: Erection of two storey side extension and porch to front. 103 Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0ED.

S Sprawka: Erection of first floor side extension and two storey rear extension. 6 Woodlands Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ST.

S Hassan: Erection of extensions and alterations. 182 Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.

A Sidney: Erection of first floor side extension. 1 Brookfield Terrace, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ER.

S Raja: Erection of single storey rear extension. 20 Dark Lane, Batley, WF17 5RN.

A Sydney: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed dormer extension with hip to gable. 1 Brookfield Terrace, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ER.

T Chopdat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 26 Mallinson Street, Dewsbury, WF13 4NA.

E Daley: Erection of single storey extension to side. 26 Walkley Terrace, Heckmondwike, WF16 0PA.

M Hussain: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension. 56 Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9NT.