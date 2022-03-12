Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council
The following planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending Sunday, March 6.
M Khan: Erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. 48 Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DX.
O Addison: Change of use and extension to shed to form a cattery. 195 Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BZ.
SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd: Variation condition 9 (opening hours) on previous permission 2008/92168 for variation condition one (limited period of use) for use as a waste transfer station on previous permission 2006/90580 for renewal of temporary permission for conditional use of householder waste facility. Nab Lane HWRC, Nab Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9NG.
Cornerstone: Upgrade to existing telecommunications installation; 20m high Hutchinson Engineering Orion SW pole on new D9 root foundation; two 300 diameter dishes; GPS module mounted to top of pole; three antennae mounted to upper spine of SW pole; three antennae mounted lower spine of SW pole; three RRUs mounted to SW pole spine; Yorkshire equipment cabinet on a new root foundation; existing Ericsson RBS 6102 Ericsson RBS 6102 cabinet (two) to be removed; existing two metre pillar to be removed and associated ancillary works. Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3LT.
A Rahim: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. 36 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.
J Rourke: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey rear extension. 50 Lumb Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7NG.
M Ajaib: Erection of two storey side extension and porch to front. 103 Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0ED.
S Sprawka: Erection of first floor side extension and two storey rear extension. 6 Woodlands Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ST.
S Hassan: Erection of extensions and alterations. 182 Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.
A Sidney: Erection of first floor side extension. 1 Brookfield Terrace, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ER.
S Raja: Erection of single storey rear extension. 20 Dark Lane, Batley, WF17 5RN.
A Sydney: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed dormer extension with hip to gable. 1 Brookfield Terrace, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ER.
T Chopdat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 26 Mallinson Street, Dewsbury, WF13 4NA.
E Daley: Erection of single storey extension to side. 26 Walkley Terrace, Heckmondwike, WF16 0PA.
M Hussain: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension. 56 Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9NT.
S Sharafat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 12 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.