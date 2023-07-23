News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Weekly list of planning applications: Proposal for new two storey extension at Ravensthorpe Community Childcare

The following planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending Sunday, July 16.
By Dominic Brown
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Ravensthorpe Community Centre: Erection of two storey front extension and alterations to create first floor accommodation. Ravensthorpe Community Childcare, Ravensthorpe Community Centre, 24 Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A Murray: Erection of front dormer and installation of gable windows. 7 Ringshaw Drive, Gomersal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

C Brook: Erection of single story rear extension. 16 Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Ravensthorpe Community Childcare. Photo: GoogleRavensthorpe Community Childcare. Photo: Google
Ravensthorpe Community Childcare. Photo: Google
Most Popular

A Harker: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage. 57 Upper Batley Lane, Batley.

A Hartley: Erection of single storey rear extension, first floor side extension and external alterations. 9 Peaseland Road, Cleckheaton.

M Ahmed: Erection of outbuilding with storage room. 82 Bywell Road, Dewsbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsome Equine Community Interest Company: Development of equestrian centre for welfare and education. Land adjacent to Winfield Drive, East Bierley.

J Valente: Discharge of conditions 3 (materials) 4 (boundary treatments) 11 (integral bat box) and 12 (planting) on previous permission no.2023/90506 for erection of detached dwelling with integral garage. 78 Latham Lane, Gomersal.

Martin Dyson: Discharge of conditions 11 (land contamination) 12 and 13 (phase II intrusive site investigation report) on previous permission no. 2020/90264 for erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 20 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

I Patel: Non material amendment to previous permission no. 2023/90914 for erection of two storey side extension and alterations. 1 St Anne's Close, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Related topics:DewsburyKirklees Council