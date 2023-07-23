Weekly list of planning applications: Proposal for new two storey extension at Ravensthorpe Community Childcare

Ravensthorpe Community Centre: Erection of two storey front extension and alterations to create first floor accommodation. Ravensthorpe Community Childcare, Ravensthorpe Community Centre, 24 Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A Murray: Erection of front dormer and installation of gable windows. 7 Ringshaw Drive, Gomersal.

C Brook: Erection of single story rear extension. 16 Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

A Harker: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage. 57 Upper Batley Lane, Batley.

A Hartley: Erection of single storey rear extension, first floor side extension and external alterations. 9 Peaseland Road, Cleckheaton.

M Ahmed: Erection of outbuilding with storage room. 82 Bywell Road, Dewsbury.

Horsome Equine Community Interest Company: Development of equestrian centre for welfare and education. Land adjacent to Winfield Drive, East Bierley.

J Valente: Discharge of conditions 3 (materials) 4 (boundary treatments) 11 (integral bat box) and 12 (planting) on previous permission no.2023/90506 for erection of detached dwelling with integral garage. 78 Latham Lane, Gomersal.

Martin Dyson: Discharge of conditions 11 (land contamination) 12 and 13 (phase II intrusive site investigation report) on previous permission no. 2020/90264 for erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 20 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.